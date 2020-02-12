Live Now
Chesapeake firefighters respond to fire at vacant home Tuesday

Chesapeake

(Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake fire officials are investigating after a fire started in a vacant home Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Railroad Avenue at 5:22 p.m. after someone reported a fire.

The fire was brought under control at 5:39 p.m.

There were no injures.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

