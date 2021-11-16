Chesapeake firefighters quickly knock down fire at Deep Creek area home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Fire broke out at a home in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon, displacing the three adults who live there.

Firefighters responded to the call in the 1200 block of Tampa Drive at 1:11 p.m. They arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of the two-story home.

Crews called the fire under control less than 30 minutes later, with assistance from Portsmouth Fire-Rescue. Officials said a quick knockdown of the fire minimized damage.

There were no injuries reported; the occupants were out of the home before the fire department arrived.

An investigation revealed the cause was accidental, due to an electrical issue.