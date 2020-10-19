Woman transported for burns after mobile home fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was taken to the hospital with burns after a mobile home fire Monday morning.

Officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department say they were notified at 4:36 a.m. for the fire in the 1800 block of Iris Street in the Portlock area of the city.

Crews found the trailer on fire when they arrived, and had it marked under control at 4:49 a.m.

A woman was transported to a local hospital with burn injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

