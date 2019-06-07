Chesapeake firefighters respond to apartment fire on Kingston Way

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to an apartment fire at Greenbrier Woods Apartments early Friday.

Dispatch said they received the call around 4:30 a.m. for the fire in the 1300 block of Kingston Way.

Crews arrived on scene six minutes later to find smoke and flames coming from the attic of the apartment. They quickly initiated an attack.

The fire was brought under control an hour later. No injuries have been reported at this time. The building was unoccupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.