Chesapeake firefighters cross NC border to assist with house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Local firefighters found themselves just over the Virginia-North Carolina border on Tuesday.

On their Facebook page, Chesapeake Firehouse 7 said they received a call to assist crews in North Carolina for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, the team says they met with crews from South Camden, Crawford and Currituck counties fighting a single-story house fire.

On their post, Chesapeake Fire continued to praise their fellow firefighters.

Companies from Chesapeake Firehouse 7 are working a residential structure fire in NC helping firefighters from South… Posted by Chesapeake Fire Department on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

10 On Your Side is working to learn the cause of the fire, time of day it happened and if anyone was injured.

