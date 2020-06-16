Chesapeake firefighter finishes mowing lawn after resident has medical emergency

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake firefighter and paramedic Nickolas Askew was caught on video by a neighbor going above and beyond his call of duty.

Askew says his station, Station 4, was called out to a home for a medical emergency last week.

“We provided some care on the scene and [we] stabilize the patient before we package them up and transport them to the hospital,” said Askew.

But Askew didn’t pack up and leave.

“There was a lawnmower right next to us while we were working and the grass was half cut,” he said.

So, he decided to grab the lawnmower and finish the job himself.

“I was kind of an extra person on scene and I saw the opportunity and had the time to help the resident and make sure it wasn’t something they had to worry about after the fact,” he said.

He says he had no idea a neighbor had started recording a video of him mowing the lawn, but says it’s just what he and the rest of the crew at Station 4 like to do — lend a hand when they can.

“Myself and everybody else in the department, I think there’s an inherent desire to want to help and that’s why we joined the profession. While I was doing that, the crew at this station was next door … cutting the grass of the elderly family that lives there,” he said.

The family who lives at the home says they were very grateful for his gracious act.

