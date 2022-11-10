CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Investigators determined a lithium-ion battery charger was the source of a fire that caused significant damage to a Chesapeake home Thursday.

The Chesapeake Fire Department was alerted to the fire in the 1700 block of Swan Lake Crescent around 1 p.m., after residents arrived home to find smoke coming from their garage.

When crews got on scene seven minutes later, they immediately attacked the smoke and flames and had it under control at 1:18 p.m.

Nov. 10, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Dept.)

No injuries were reported. Despite the damage caused by the fire, officials say residents will be able to occupy the home.