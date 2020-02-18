Live Now
Watch WAVY News 10 Today
1  of  6
Closings & Delays
Bertie County Public Schools Edenton-Chowan Schools Gates County Public Schools Hertford County Public Schools Northampton County Schools (NC) Southampton Academy

Chesapeake Fire respond to garage fire on Shoal Creek Trail

Chesapeake
Posted: / Updated:
Chesapeake Fire and Rescue Generic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Chesapeake responded a garage fire that caused minor damage early Tuesday.

Fire officials say they were dispatched to the 800 block of Shoal Creek Trail for a report of couch on fire in a garage around 12:44 a.m.

Crews arrived on scene within 10 minutes and found smoke showing from the garage. They entered the structure and quickly brought the fire under control. The fire was contained to the garage.

The occupants evacuated before crews arrived. No injuries were reported and no one will be displaced.

The fire was determined to be accidental.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories