Chesapeake Fire respond to garage fire on Shoal Creek Trail

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Chesapeake responded a garage fire that caused minor damage early Tuesday.

Fire officials say they were dispatched to the 800 block of Shoal Creek Trail for a report of couch on fire in a garage around 12:44 a.m.

Crews arrived on scene within 10 minutes and found smoke showing from the garage. They entered the structure and quickly brought the fire under control. The fire was contained to the garage.

The occupants evacuated before crews arrived. No injuries were reported and no one will be displaced.

The fire was determined to be accidental.