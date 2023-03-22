CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Fire Department will sponsor the Galleri Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test for Chesapeake firefighters.

The test is on Wednesday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Public Safety Center, 2130 S. Military Highway.

The test can detect more than 50 types of cancer in the earliest stages and will be available for Chesapeake firefighters aged 22 and older.

The test is done through a blood draw and works by detecting fragments of DNA in the blood that have been “shed” by cancer cells.

If a cancer signal is detected in the blood, the test can determine where in the body that signal is coming from with high accuracy.

For more information, contact Captain Steve Bradley at (757) 651-0661 or sbradley@cityofchesapeake.net.