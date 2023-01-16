CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating a house fire that has displaced two adults.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, a homeowner reported there was a fire at their home in the 3800 block of Campbell Road and they were able to get out safely.

Firefighters arrived minutes later and saw smoke and fire coming from the home. They quickly put out the fire, revealing significant damage.

The residents are staying with family and do not need Red Cross assistance. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

