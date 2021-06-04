Chesapeake Fire Chief awarded Virginia Fire Chief of the Year

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Chesapeake announced on Friday that their Fire Chief was selected to receive the 2020 Governor’s Virginia Fire Chief of the Year Award.

Chief Ed Elliott has been with the department since 1974 and began serving as Fire Chief and Coordinator of Emergency Management in January 2010.

According to their press release, Elliott “is a faithful servant leader that embodies customer service, sacrifice, commitment and the pursuit of continuous improvement.”

The award, which was established in 2002, is presented annually to a fire chief who exhibits leadership, innovation, professional development, integrity, along with superior service to the public and a high level of contributions to the fire service as a whole.

Elliot graduated from Deep Creek High School and is an active member of Wayside Baptist Church.