Chesapeake family still searching for answers in loved one’s death 6 years later

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake family is still looking for closure six years after their loved one passed away.

Twenty-three-year-old Levi Frederick died in a shooting on March 2, 2015. No one has been arrested in his death.

Levi Frederick’s family came together Tuesday evening to remember him with a memorial.

They’re hopeful that someone might have a change of heart and speak up.

For six years, Levi Frederick’s family has gathered at Roosevelt Cemetery to spend time with their loved one taken too soon.

“That’s comforting to us to know that he may not be here but his spirit still lives on,” said Mareques Frederick, Levi’s brother.

Levi Frederick died on March 2, 2015 in a drive-by shooting on River Creek Road. No suspect has ever been arrested.

His family said the pain from the loss is still felt each day.

“I need justice for my baby, that’s it. Justice,” said Chanda Frederick, Levi’s mother. “It’s been six long years and I’m still hurting.”

Levi Frederick’s family said the years without answers have been tough.

“It’s just about closure. We need to know who did this and why did you do it,” Mareques Frederick said.

While they wait for that day to come, they’re cherishing the memories that they plan to pass on to his daughter, who never got to meet him.

“She needs justice. She needs to know why she don’t have her father,” said Chanda Frederick.

They aren’t giving up hope that someone might provide the missing piece of information.

“If you feel like you want to come forward and say something now, come forward. That’s all we ask,” said Mareques Frederick.

They said if not for them, for the daughter he left behind.

“As long as God give me breath in my body, I’ll never stop fighting for justice,” Chanda Frederick said.

