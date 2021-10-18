Chesapeake family pleads for answers after construction equipment stolen in middle of the night

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A family that lives in a quiet part of Chesapeake says they had valuable construction equipment taken from almost two weeks ago.

Now, the homeowner is pleading for answers.

“My grandpa called me and said that his trailer, his lawnmower and four-wheeler had been stolen,” said Joey Konrady, grandson of the homeowner.

He said his grandfather has lived there for about 30 years and has never experienced anything like this.

“I’m just kind of blown back by the fact that somebody would come up here and just take everything,” he said.

Not only does this set his grandfather back with work at his own home, but it also prevents him from helping his neighbors.

“He uses the equipment to help maintain the property at his local church and there’s a couple of other families he helps to cut their grass and stuff like that,” he said.

Konrady said he has no idea who could’ve done this but adds he has noticed more development in the area over the years.

“The road’s gotten a lot heavier especially with the cut-through coming in and out of Carolina and there’s a lot of new construction going on at the other end of the road,” he said.

Frustrated, his 11-year-old daughters made no-trespassing signs including one, alerting people there are now cameras on the property with a quote from the Bible about stealing.

“These are all things he relied on, you know, pretty daily almost,” he said. “My grandad is a good dude. He would do anything for anybody.”

The homeowner said the trailer was custom-made so not having that anymore really hurts.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.