Chesapeake family of four needs help after losing their home in fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake family is struggling to get back on their feet after their house on Great Bridge Boulevard caught fire last month.

One man had to be dragged out of the window. The other three made it out as smoke filled the home. That home was destroyed by the April 10 fire, everything inside the home except their faith.

“I cry. I cry. I mean, I really cry. We all cry. Yeah, it was our home,” said homeowner Tracy Privott.

It was their 50-year-old family home that went up in flames that morning.

“I wanted to open the door, and when I opened the door, the smoke came through. And then that’s when mama came in and we was trying to go get the other two, but we couldn’t get back there because it was too smoky,” Privott said.

All four adults in the home made it out OK, and only one of them had minor injuries.

Privott credits her faith for how the family will make it through the hardship.

“I know it’s gonna be better days. And I have faced it. I know we’re gonna be alright,” she said.

She said that they are going on the third week of living in a hotel after losing everything.

She believes her faith will bring what they need — like clothes underwear, toiletries and any donations so they can rebuild their home.

“I know we’re gonna succeed. And I know that takes us some time to build everything back up. So, we just know you’re gonna just be better,” she said.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe or reach the family, click here.