Chesapeake family of 3 displaced following accidental fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Two adults and one child were displaced Tuesday afternoon after their home suffered damage during a fire.

Chesapeake firefighters were called to 4300 block of Portsmouth Blvd around 12:37 p.m. Tuesday and found smoke coming from the one-story home.

Officials say all occupants were evacuated safely before fire crews arrived and was evaluated for smoke inhalation afterwards.

The fire was under control 10 minutes after crews got to the scene and the cause was determined to be accidental.

Officials say the Red Cross is helping the family with lodging arrangements.