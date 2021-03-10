Chesapeake family awaits ‘social security for children’ from the $1.9T stimulus bill

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On paper, the Sweat family of Chesapeake is considered poor, with an income of fewer than $28,000 a year.

But if a picture is worth a thousand words, they have a different type of wealth that can only be enhanced under a new child tax credit.

The House of Representatives Wednesday in a near party-line vote approved a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan which was previously approved in the Senate without a single Republican vote. The bill extends weekly unemployment supplements, provides funding for schools and sends direct payments of up to $1,400 to many Americans.

The bill also includes a child tax credit for low-income families that will be delivered in the form of monthly checks.

The Sweat family has plans for the additional income, which will go a long way toward enhancing the lives of 5-year-old Sahda and 12-year-old Prodigy.

(Photo courtesy: Carissa Sweat)

“Sahda wants to be in gymnastics and Prodigy, he wants to be in the STEM program. Every time I turn around, they come up with this idea and that idea,” said their mother Carissa Sweat, who also has two adult children.

Sweat Family Wall of Fame (Photo courtesy: Carissa Sweat)

Sweat will soon get $250 a month for honor roll middle school student Prodigy.

During a Zoom interview, the confident Prodigy offered a correction for 10 On Your Side anchor and reporter Regina Mobley.

(Photo courtesy: Carissa Sweat)

“Miss Regina, I have one more thing: Her name is pronounced ‘Sah-day,’ not ‘Sha-day,'” said Prodigy, who aspires to be an entrepreneur who creates computer programs, casual clothing and specialty teas.

Sweat would also receive $250 a month for 5-year-old Sahda, who until December was enrolled in private pre-K classes. Her mother could no longer afford to pay, so she enrolled Sahda in a public school that required an assessment.

“The teacher said ‘Sahda can you count for me from one to 20?’ She didn’t just count from one to 20, she counted one to twenty in Spanish,” said Sweat.

Sahda learned to speak simple words before she could walk. On weekends, she’s busy at the Dance Dimensions studio and she has her sights set on gymnastics.

With $500 added to her monthly budget, Sweat plans to return her children to private schools,

Prodigy will get tennis lessons to improve his skills on the court and Sahda will take up gymnastics.

If the help for low-income families because permanent, as desired by Democrats, it could lift an estimated 69 million children out of poverty. The long-term plan, with an estimated cost of $100-billion a year, has been dubbed “Social Security for children.”

President Joe Biden will brief the nation on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic in a televised address set for Thursday night. He is expected to sign the relief bill into law on Friday.

Prodigy says if he ever gets the chance to meet Biden, he would say thank you for having the interest of children in mind. Little sister Sahda says because of the tax credit, she will be able to buy things that she has “never ever” bought before.