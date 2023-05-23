CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake has extended its deadline to pay personal property taxes after another year of issues with the city treasurer’s office delivering timely tax information to residents.

The new deadline is now June 30, instead of June 5.

Council in their 9-0 vote on Tuesday night also directed City Treasurer Barbara Carraway not to impose penalties and interest on payments as long as the taxes are paid no later than June 30.

This comes two weeks after council voted to strip Carraway, who was elected and not appointed to the position, of multiple duties such as collecting stormwater and EMS fees.

City Manager Christopher Price says services from Carraway’s office have declined, with specific issues including a stormwater bill error last year that led to higher-than-normal bills. Staffers have also complained of a toxic work environment in Carraway’s office.

Price said Tuesday that this is the third year in a row that tax information has been delayed.

This article will be updated.