CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Chesapeake has ended its curbside recycling contract with TFC Recycling effective immediately.

This comes as the city was already planning on ending its curbside service on July 1.

Chesapeake officials say waste management will instead start collecting materials in blue recycling bins as trash on Saturday, June 25 and Monday, June 27.

Then blue and brown (trash) bins will both be collected as waste on normal schedules.

The blue bins have not been picked up for weeks for many ahead of the planned switch.

“Due to the excessive amount of material which has been left uncollected by our former recycling vendor, additional crews and vehicles will be working extended days and hours to get caught up as quickly as possible,” the city said.

The city said in the meantime to leave your blue bin on the curb until it’s collected, and going forward they can be used as trash overflow bins.

If you still wish to have curbside recycling, Chesapeake has listed subscription services that are available.

For the list of drop off sites starting July 1, click here.

This is a developing story. Click here.