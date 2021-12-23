Chesapeake electricians fill up van with supplies, drive to Kentucky to help with tornado clean-up efforts

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One Hampton Roads man says he felt compelled to go to Kentucky to help with the clean-up from devastating tornadoes and was quickly joined by his dad, a coworker, as well as a van full of supplies.

The trio returned Wednesday after leaving last week without a clear plan of exactly what they’d be doing on the ground to help communities impacted by devastating tornadoes. They say all they knew was they felt compelled to go and help.

The idea started when Cody Corbett saw pictures from a friend on Facebook that showed the devastation firsthand.

He decided at first to ask others for assistance collecting supplies, then asked for a few days off from his job with Get Lit Electrical to travel out there and help.

He says they not only gave him time off but let him stuff one of their vans with supplies to take with him to Mayfield, Kentucky.

“We stuffed the van, floor to ceiling, front to back, literally there was no room on the van with just stuff that we brought to Kentucky to help everyone,” he said.

He also quickly picked up some other helping hands before leaving. His coworker Danny Todorovic and Corbett’s father James Palladino decided to make the 12-plus hour journey with him.

Palladino drove his truck, also filled with supplies, and a camper alongside Corbett and Todorovic to help with the cleanup.

“We said, ‘Hey, we’re electricians. We got a van ready to move some stuff. Where can we, what can we do?’ And they said, ‘This is,’ they said, ‘Perfect! Electricians are here,'” said Corbett.

They quickly got to work delivering supplies, generators and space heaters to the thousands of people without electricity or a home.

After being there for over three days helping nonstop, they said it was tough to leave.

“One of the first houses that we delivered a generator to was a young kid that instantly ran to me and gave me a hug and just saying, ‘Thank you for the generator … and for helping my family,'” said Todorovic.

A day after returning, they said they’ve learned a lot from the experience.

“Especially right around the holidays, to lose everything and to have to worry about shelter and things like that, … it’s a lot of things out here I guess we take for granted,” said Todorovic.

LENDING A HELPING HAND: Two men from Hampton Roads felt the need to travel to Kentucky to help the communities devastated by tornadoes. They filled a truck with supplies, drove out there and helped hand out generators to those without power. Hear from them tonight on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/RB4hWITumN — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) December 23, 2021

In the face of so much devastation and destruction, Corbett says he was still inspired to see so much help and hope from people helping with the clean-up.

“People can still rally together and help,” he said. “That’s the biggest takeaway I got from that was that … even in a great tragedy, you can still find good in people and hope.”

They say they owe a huge thank you to the community and those who donated goods including:

Moments of Hope Outreach

New Life Church in Deep Creek

Netcasters

Tony Jackson

David Scott and family

Reignite Church community

Get Lit Electrical employees and family

Get Lit Electrical owner and family

WAVY-TV 10’s parent company Nexstar Media teamed up with the American Red Cross to start a fundraiser to help those impacted by the storms.

Visit this page to find out how you can help.