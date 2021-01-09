Chesapeake donut shop owner faces death threats after social media post

An American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Sicknick died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Mary Jane Hamblin has owned and operated Amazing Glazed for 7 years.



You can find sweet treats of all flavors in the Chesapeake donut shop.



Hamblin says it’s normally a place of happiness and community. But as of late, it’s been anything but.



“One woman threatened my grandchildren. My grandchildren are from 4 to 9 months old. They’ve said they’ll burn down our building, that we are domestic terrorists,” said Hamblin.

She says one person even called her business saying they were coming to kill her.

Hamblin says all of these threats were sparked by a Facebook post on Tuesday.

She says her husband and his friends decided it would be a historical event to watch President Trump speak in D.C. this week.



“As they were getting in the car all excited to go, I snapped a picture innocently and put it on what I thought was my private personal Facebook page. It showed a picture of them and the title just said, proud of these guys for traveling to D.C to see our president,” said Hamblin.

She says it wasn’t long before she was getting called to check her social media pages.

“When I looked, I saw a post that took a picture of amazing glazed Facebook, they put it together side by side and said ‘I’ll never spend another penny at this store. They supported what happened at the capitol,'” she stated.

That post spread like wildfire, garnering thousands of shares on Facebook and Twitter.



Hamblin says people also began bashing her donut shop on google reviews. She says things got so bad she had to delete the businesses’ social media pages all together.



She says the viral post doesn’t depict the actual story as her husband and his friends were on the way home before chaos at the capitol erupted. While she supports peaceful protest, she says she doesn’t support violence or destruction of any kind.



“I do not condone what happened at the capitol at all,” Hamblin stated.

Hamblin says she’s had to report the threats to police and turn over the numbers of those who called.



Hamblin says she hopes this doesn’t affect her business in the long run and hopefully people will seek the truth before they share anything like that in the future.