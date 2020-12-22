Chesapeake dog wins Nationwide’s annual ‘Wacky Pet Names’ campaign

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — And the winner is… Scarlett No Haira!

The local Chinese Crested dog won some street cred in Nationwide Insurance’s annual “Wacky Pet Names” campaign.

“Scarlett No Haira” lives with her owner in Chesapeake and took home first place in the company’s competition.

Her owner, Kathleen Carter, says she is a long time fan of Hollywood films. As such, she named her dog in honor of the famous actress from the hit movie, Gone With The Wind.

“She’s such a wild child,” says Kathleen.



(Photo courtesy of Nationwide Insurance)

The cat category winner was “Edgar Allen Paw.”

“Funny enough, his personality fits the name perfect,” said owner Brian. “He’s a bit moody like any goth teen and he’s always on the prowl — sneaking around, ready to pounce on unsuspecting victims.”

Courtesy of Nationwide Insurance

You can find the full list of finalists names here.

