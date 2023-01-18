CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake deputy who was shot in Hampton earlier this month was released from the hospital Wednesday.

Scott Chambers was shot twice while he and other U.S. Marshals Task Force officers tried to serve a warrant for homicide suspect Lamont Lee Lewis, who was shot and killed in the incident.

Chambers exited the doors of Riverside Regional Medical Center Wednesday morning to cheers from the crowd gathered outside. He had a police escort for his return home.

Chambers has been treated at the hospital for a week, for gunshot wounds to his collarbone and upper thigh.

The president of Riverside said he will have a long recovery ahead.

Chambers is a former U.S. Army Ranger and has served in law enforcement for more than two decades. Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan said Chambers is “an amazing individual” during a press conference following the shooting.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Chambers here.

The suspect in the shooting, 46-year-old Lamont Lewis, had active warrants on file for one count of 2nd-degree murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm in a dwelling.

The charges stem following the murder of his wife, Tivona Foggs, who was found dead on Christmas day in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle in Hampton.