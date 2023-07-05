CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake deputy that was injured during a deadly shooting in January in Hampton has been honored by the Virginia Sheriff’s Association.

Investigator Scott Chambers was named the recipient of the 2023 Deputy Sheriff of the Year Award. This award comes after Chambers was shot while trying to serve a warrant to Lamont Lee Lewis, who was a suspect in his wife’s murder.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lewis was shot and killed during the incident.

The shooting left Chambers in critical condition and made him undergo two surgeries. He was then released from the hospital about a week after the incident.

In March, Chambers was also recognized with multiple awards by the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office, including Deputy of the Quarter, Medal of Excellence, Wounded in Combat Medal, and the Sheriff’s Combat Cross Medal.