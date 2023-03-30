CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake deputy who was shot in Hampton in January has been recognized with multiple awards by the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator Scott Chambers was awarded Deputy of the Quarter, Medal of Excellence, Wounded in Combat Medal, and the Sheriff’s Combat Cross Medal. These awards were presented to him Thursday during Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan’s First Quarter Service Awards.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Chambers was shot in January while he and other U.S. Marshals Task Force officers tried to serve a warrant to Lamont Lee Lewis, who was wanted in connection to the murder of his wife, Tivona Foggs. Lewis was shot and killed during the incident.

The community came together about a week after the shooting to celebrate Chambers making his way home.

Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan spoke with 10 On Your Side during Chambers homecoming and labeled him as a “hero”

“We are so excited for Scott to be going home,” Chesapeake Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan said. “He is truly a hero, a public servant and a guy who just wants to take the worst of the worst off the street.”