CHESAPEAKE, Va, (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Health Department will be hosting two off-site back-to-school health clinics for Chesapeake residents.

The clinics will take place on August 9 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southwestern Elementary, located at 4410 Airline Boulevard, and on August 16 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Portlock Primary School, located at 1857 Varsity Drive.

Families will be able to get school immunizations for their kids as well as COVID-19 vaccines and boosters during the clinics. School entry physicals (no sports physicals) for kindergarten students and students new to Chesapeake are also available.

Chesapeake Health Department hosts two back-to-school health clinical. (Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake Health Department)

Pre-registration for the August 9 clinic has already closed, but walk-ins are welcome. Families can pre-register for the August 16 clinic by scanning the QR code.

Proof of Chesapeake residency is required and families are asked to bring students shot records, insurance cards and ID.

Those looking for school entry requirements can visit vdh.virginia.gov/backtoschool.