Chesapeake crossing guard hit near Deep Creek Elementary

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 40-year-old man is charged with hitting a crossing guard who was directing traffic at Deep Creek Elementary School on Friday, police say.

The crossing guard was directing traffic near George Washington Highway and Forehand Drive at the time of the crash.

Police say Dontae Jenkins was driving south when he tried to stop and allegedly lost control of the truck. The truck spun out and hit the crossing guard.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

The crossing guard was wearing protective gear, including fluorescent yellow pants, jacket, and gloves at the time of the crash.

Jenkins has been charged with reckless driving, failure to have a vehicle inspected, no insurance, and insufficient tire tread depth.

