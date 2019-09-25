Chesapeake council votes to install stop-arm cameras on school buses

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake City Council on Tuesday approved a measure to install stop arm cameras on city school buses.

Those cameras capture images of cars that illegally pass school buses.

Dr. Jared Cotton, superintendent of Chesapeake Public Schools, wrote in a letter to city council that stop-arm cameras would improve the safety of bus riders

Chesapeake school buses have been involved in three accidents since the school year started.

Council members passed the measure unanimously Tuesday night.

The vote means Chesapeake will become the latest school district to install cameras on the stop arms of buses. Virginia Beach added cameras to the outside of dozens of buses earlier this year.

The Code of Virginia states drivers approaching a school bus are not allowed to pass if the bus’s stop-arm is extended or its red lights are flashing.