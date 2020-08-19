Chesapeake council approves in-person satellite voting locations at city libraries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to approve 6 library locations for in-person early voting before the November election.
The Chesapeake Electoral Board previously voted on July 24 to approve the use of the libraries for the satellite voting. Voters can go to the locations 45 days prior to the election to cast their ballot, up until the Saturday before Election Day.
Voters will not have to have a reason or fill out an application to vote early, but must provide their name and address and show an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement. You can also vote in-person at the registrar’s office.
Each zip code will have a library:
- 23322 — Central Library at 298 Cedar Road
- 23320 — Greenbrier Library at 1214 Volvo Parkway
- 23325 — Indian River Library at 2320 Old Greenbrier Road
- 23323 — Major Hillard Library at 824 Old George Washington Highway North
- 23321 — Russell Memorial Library at 2808 Taylor Road
- 23324 — South North Memorial Library at 801 Poindexter Street
It comes after the General Assembly approved bills in the 2020 legislative session that eliminated having to meet a required excuse to vote early. The COVID-19 pandemic extended the window for in-person and absentee voting to 45 days before the election.
For more on early in-person and absentee voting, click here.