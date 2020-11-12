Chesapeake Correctional Center confirms 3 inmates, ‘several’ staff members test positive for COVID-19

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Correctional Center confirmed Thursday that multiple people in the facility, both inmates and staff, tested positive for the coronavirus this week.
A spokesperson says three inmates and “several” staff members tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
A statement released by the center Thursday said:
“This is the first time an inmate in our facility has tested positive for the virus. We have initiated a quarantine within the known affected areas and are closely monitoring the situation. Deep cleaning rounds are being conducted in affected areas; in addition to our daily sanitization and cleaning efforts.”
