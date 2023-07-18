CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake City Council has put off a vote on the rezoning of 93 acres in and around a residential area near Bowers Hill, and a related permit to allow for the construction of a 200,000-square-foot “cross-docking” shipping facility.

The 5-3 vote (council members Carey, Ike, Newins, Ward and Whitaker voted yes for the continuance to September) came Tuesday after more than two hours of heavy opposition from local residents.

More than 20 said they’re concerned about infrastructure impacts with the facility planned at 4168 S. Military Highway, particularly the congestion (in an already traffic-riddled area) from the potentially hundreds of trucks coming and going from the facility each day. Speakers also pointed out there’s nothing in their application that sets limits on when the facility can operate.

Speakers for the developer said they anticipate the facility operating at the same time the Port of Virginia is open, but conceded it will likely operate around the clock during peak shipping times like before Christmas.

Residents say they’re also concerned about noise, air and light pollution, a lack of good-paying jobs with the project and it being adjacent to a Nansemond Indian Nation burial site and the city’s Sunray Agricultural Historic District.

The proposed location for the InLight project in Chesapeake

Proponents meanwhile say the proposal by Florida-based InLight Real Estate Partners is needed to support the future of the Port of Virginia and the supply chain, and bring about 200 new jobs and tax revenue. They also say there will buffers to suppress sound, including a 10-foot-tall Acoustifence.

Councilman Robert Ike Jr. made the motion to continue on Tuesday, saying he wanted to wait on the VDOT review of a proposed traffic signal for an off ramp at Military Highway and Schaefer Avenue before moving forward.

The city’s planning commission vote 8-0 to recommend denial of the project, but city staff recommended approval with stipulations. You can read more about the project in city council documents.

