Chesapeake Conservation Conference and Environmental Awards Luncheon coming in March

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Conservation Conference and 39th annual Environmental Awards Luncheon will take place on Wednesday, March 9.

This event for local environmental and conservation communities be held at the Chesapeake Conference Center at 700 Conference Center Drive from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The City of Chesapeake invites organizations and individuals interested in learning more about urban forestry and creating a cleaner future to attend.

Schedule of events:

Morning Sessions

Two morning sessions will focus on urban forestry, including a panel discussion with local foresters and a presentation titled “Building Resiliency with Green Infrastructure Tools.”

39th Annual Environment Awards Luncheon & Keynote Presentation:

Attendees will enjoy the 39th Annual Environmental Awards Luncheon and keynote presentation titled “Can the Urban Forest Help Us Adapt to a Changing Climate?” The luncheon will honor local individuals, community groups, schools, and businesses by recognizing their outstanding environmental projects.

The early registration deadline is Feb. 14 and the standard registration deadline is Feb. 28.

For conference information and registration, visit the City of Chesapeake website. Please contact Special Programs at the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at (757) 382-6411 or submit an email if you have additional questions.