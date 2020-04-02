Chesapeake confirms first coronavirus related death

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Health Department reported its first coronavirus related death on Wednesday night.

The patient was a man in his 80s who had underlying health conditions. The cause of death was respiratory failure, according to officials.

According to a statement released, this case is believed to be travel related and no further information is available at this time.

“We mourn the loss of a member of our Chesapeake family due to this threatening pandemic. Our deep condolences to his family and friends,” said Chesapeake Health Director Dr. Nancy Welch. “This death and the other cases we are seeing in our city is a reminder of how important it is to be vigilant preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Everyone needs to do their part so we can stop the virus and go back to our normal lives.”

