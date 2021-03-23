Chesapeake completes testing on ‘Text to 911’ option

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake city leaders say they have completed testing their “Text to 911” feature and it’s ready for use.

In addition to calling 911, community members can also text in an emergency now if they need help.

Residents are asked to call if possible, but if they can’t talk on the phone they can send a text to the number 911.

They will be asked to give the address of their emergency and will then be able to chat with the Public Safety Telecommunicator.

