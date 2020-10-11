Chesapeake community shows support for Gabriel Chapel AME Church

CHESAPEAKE, Va (WAVY) — We’re following up on efforts to help the congregation of Gabriel Chapel AME Church in Chesapeake.

More than a month ago, lightning struck the historic church, sparking a fire. Demolition has started to tear down what’s left, but the community wants to make sure the congregation feels supported.

The rain did not keep the Chesapeake community from coming out to raise money for the members of the Gabriel Chapel Church Saturday afternoon.

“All these people came out in the rain and did not waver. The vendors had a good time, they did well. I think we had a successful fundraiser and nobody left because it rained,” said event organizer William Sorey.

Along with vendors and food trucks, they also set aside time to honor the firefighters who responded that day to put out the fire.

“It makes us feel more appreciated for what we do day and day out. It really shows us how the community respects us and likes to have us around, as volunteers especially,” said Griffin Gerhardt.

He is from the Moyock station that responded that day.

“Being able to see the community react even though they lost such a great tradition and history of their church, it definitely makes the job worth it,” he said.

They gave plaques to every station in Chesapeake as well as the Chesapeake Fire Marshall, who had a special connection to the church himself.

“When I got here and saw the results of it — as anything, you’re devastated any time the lord’s house is devastated but the thing about God is he knows what he is doing. He won’t give us a vision without provision,” said William Brown the Fire Marshall fro the city of Chesapeake.

Sorey says it’s devastating to see the church look this way now, but it’s important to keep its memory alive.

“We wanted to educate a lot of these young people about what this community started as, so they can look at the history of it,” he said.

If you weren’t able to make it out but would still like to help the congregation or donate, you can do so here.

