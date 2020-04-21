Chesapeake community celebrates high school seniors with neighborhood parade

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Neighbors in a Chesapeake community came together Monday in a show of support for high school seniors.

The Cheshire Forest neighborhood hosted a parade to honor graduates since social distancing meant no graduation ceremony.

It was a bittersweet moment for students and their parents.

It wasn’t your usual pomp and circumstance, but neither coronavirus nor the damp weather could rain on this parade.

On Monday, the streets of Cheshire Forest neighborhood turned into a mobile graduation stage for the Great Bridge High School Class of 2020.

“We have such a strong-knit community and we love our kids,” said parent Randi Corcoran.

Cars decked out in school colors of green and gold drove through the neighborhood as the community cheered for the seniors whose high school experience abruptly came to a close.

“I was really sad at first. I think I even cried and stomped around my house for a little bit,” said senior Kira Brittingham.

“It was sad to know that I won’t be able to do all of the senior things,” said senior Jade Kane.

At least for the day, those disappointments were left in the rearview mirror to celebrate their milestone accomplishment.

Some seniors even wore their cap and gown, along with a few spectators in the crowd.

“We are wildcats and that’s what’s important, to be able to support those who graduated,” said Madeline Hardy, a 2012 graduate of Great Bridge High School.

Although it’s not how they envisioned it, seniors are turning their tassels to a new chapter.

“I’m going to West Virginia University with a couple of my friends,” said Brittingham.

They’re looking ahead to better days too.

“Although it’s upsetting now, just look toward the future. You have so much more ahead of you and everything will work out in the end,” Kane said.

