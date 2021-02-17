Chesapeake Commissioner of the Revenue retires

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake’s Commissioner of the Revenue, Frank King, announced

on Wednesday that he will not seek re-election, and will retire prior to the conclusion of his current term which ends on Dec. 31.

The office of Commissioner of the Revenue will be on the ballot in the 2021 November election.

King was elected as Commissioner of Revenue in November 2017, following his service as a

Deputy and Chief Deputy Commissioner, the City of Chesapeake said.

“It has been my great honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Chesapeake for more than

three decades,” King said in a press release.

“The decision to retire from a position of public trust is never easy, particularly when one has been blessed to serve with so many highly competent and dedicated colleagues, but I am looking forward to spending quality time with family and loved ones in this new chapter of my life,” said King.

King will retire with more than 32 years of experience in the Chesapeake Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office.