CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials have closed a Chesapeake Public Library location Monday afternoon after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a tweet sent out the City of Chesapeake just before 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Greenbrier Library, located at Volvo Parkway, is currently closed until further notice for deep cleaning.
City officials say the closure is expected to last through at least Wednesday, August 26, due to staff availability issues.
All other Chesapeake Public Library branches are open for curbside pick-up of materials.
For locations, visit ChesapeakeLibrary.org.
Latest Posts
- Chesapeake closes Greenbrier Library after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
- YouTuber designs gun that shoots masks onto faces of those who refuse to wear them
- UNC Public Health school dean calls for remote-only learning after 4th COVID-19 cluster
- Study: Healthcare workers more likely to get COVID-19 despite PPE
- First male Asian giant hornet trapped weeks earlier than expected