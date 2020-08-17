Chesapeake closes Greenbrier Library after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials have closed a Chesapeake Public Library location Monday afternoon after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a tweet sent out the City of Chesapeake just before 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Greenbrier Library, located at Volvo Parkway, is currently closed until further notice for deep cleaning.

https://twitter.com/AboutChesapeake/status/1295441601288904704

City officials say the closure is expected to last through at least Wednesday, August 26, due to staff availability issues.

All other Chesapeake Public Library branches are open for curbside pick-up of materials.

For locations, visit ChesapeakeLibrary.org.

Latest Posts