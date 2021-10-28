Chesapeake City Park to hold American Heart Southside Heart Walk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The American Heart Southside Heart Walk will be held at Chesapeake City Park on Oct. 30.

The American Heart Association invites everyone to attend the Heart Walk to increase physical activity and live healthier lives. Over 500 residents have registered to participate in the walk to raise funds to fight heart disease and stroke, which are the No. 1 and No. 5 killers worldwide, according to an American Heart Association news release.

The walk offers one-mile and three-mile routes that include teams of employees from local companies along with friends, family members and cardiovascular disease and stroke survivors. The walk is free and non-competitive.

Participants can look forward to seeing Team USA, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Francena McCorory who serves as a Heart Challenge Ambassador for the American Heart Association Hampton Roads.

“Being an advocate for my community, on cardiovascular disease, stroke and heart health means more to me now than ever. I’m thankful to the American Heart Association Hampton Roads for the time, space and opportunity to make an impact,” McCorory said.

The annual check-in begins at 9 a.m. with the program beginning 9:15 a.m.