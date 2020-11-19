Chesapeake Correctional Center reports coronavirus outbreak; 90 inmates have tested positive

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake City Jail is reporting its first coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

10 On Your Side has confirmed 90 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

These are the early results from their initial round of testing.

The jail is initiating facility-wide testing for all inmates, correctional staff, and court personnel.

The Sheriff’s Office says on Nov. 12, three inmates, six deputies and two contractors tested positive for coronavirus. The inmates were moved to isolation and all other inmates were quarantined and tested.

The Chesapeake Correctional Center averages 985 offenders, so about 10% of the inmate population is currently infected.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office says it is working with the Virginia Health Department to begin

testing the entire inmate population and correctional staff members this week.

