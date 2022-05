The deadline is now June 30.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The tax deadline has been extended in Chesapeake.

On May 24, the Chesapeake City Council voted to extend the payment deadline for personal property taxes, real estate taxes, and stormwater utility fees.

The deadline is now June 30.

City officials say all bills have been mailed.

Taxes can be paid online, in-person, by mail or via a city dropbox.

