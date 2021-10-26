Chesapeake City Council renames park after juvenile court Judge Eileen Olds

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A local park in Chesapeake will now be renamed after the first Black woman judge to serve Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in Chesapeake.

On Tuesday, Chesapeake City Council voted unanimously to rename Courtyard Square Park as the Honorable Judge Eileen Olds Square Park.

The move didn’t come without previous contention, however.

In May, 10 On Your Side spoke with Dr. Francine Olds, Eileen Olds’ identical twin.

Francine Olds alleged racism and sexism after a proposal to name the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court building in honor of her sister quietly failed. Instead, the building was named for Circuit Court Judge E. Preston Grissom, who died in 2019.

Olds made history in 1995 when she became the first woman and first Black person to preside over Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in Chesapeake. In 2007, she became the only Virginia resident to become the president of the Amerian Judges Association.

After a fumble, the Chesapeake City Council this evening voted unanimously to rename the Courtyard Square Park as the Honorable Judge Eileen Olds Square Park. More on the history of the controversy @WAVY_News — Regina Mobley (@ReginaMobley757) October 27, 2021

However, the mayor took the blame, saying he failed to quickly notify the twins that Eileen Olds did not meet the criteria used when buildings are named.

In May, the mayor said he had a great deal of respect for the Olds sisters and would continue to find ways to honor Judge Eileen Olds.

