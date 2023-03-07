The charge is financial exploitation of vulnerable adults

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A public official has been indicted on a felony charge in Chesapeake.

A grand jury returned a direct indictment against City Council member Amanda Newins Tuesday, charging her with a financial crime. 10 On Your Side has confirmed this is related to a lawsuit we reported on last month that alleges she abused her great aunt and uncle.

Newins was just elected to City Council in November.

Her great aunt Shirley Davis filed a $850,000 lawsuit six months ago, saying Newins abused her and her late husband Bobby, who had Alzheimer’s Disease.

Part of the allegations in the civil case claimed Newins, a practicing attorney, transferred ownership of the Davis’ home in Kempsville to herself.

That leads to the indictment on one count of financial exploitation of vulnerable adults. This charge focuses on the $330,000 home and is treated by the courts similar to grand larceny.

A conviction on this felony charge would carry up to 20 years in prison and would result in Newins being removed from office.

Because Newins is a public official, a special prosecutor from Roanoke County investigated the case and brought the charge forward.

The Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney issued a statement Tuesday afternoon:

“On September 15, 2022, the Chesapeake Police publicly reported that there was an active criminal investigation in this matter. That same day, my office petitioned the Circuit Court to appoint a special prosecutor. The court appointed the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the County of Roanoke to investigate this matter. My office has taken no part in the charging decisions or the procedural process of this case.” Matthew R. Hamel, Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney

Hamel is among a handful of elected officials who, during Newins’ campaign seeking office last year, stated he was revoking his support of Newins, even though he had never publicly supported her prior.

Newins, a practicing attorney, was one of five candidates endorsed by the Republican Party of Chesapeake. At the time, she lumped Hamel into “a group of individuals who have worked tirelessly against me for the past 7 months.”

