Chesapeake City Council approves reduced 2021 budget due to COVID-19, without employee raises but with stable real estate tax

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced localities in Hampton Roads to adjust their operating budgets to compensate for decreased revenue, the City of Chesapeake was able to cut from other places instead of raising its real estate tax rate.

The city did, however, need to cut some expenditures from this year’s budget, including a pay raise for employees.

Chesapeake City Council voted Tuesday to pass the $1.1 billion budget with numerous amendments aimed at helping ease impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget addressed an expected $46.5 million reduction in revenue during fiscal year 2021.

City Council voted unanimously to keep its real estate tax rate level again for the upcoming year. it will stay at $1.04 per $100 of assessed property value with an additional 1 cent paid for mosquito control.

According to City Manager Christopher Price, the tax rate in the city hasn’t increased in at least 10 years.

That doesn’t mean residents couldn’t see changes in their bills, however.

Changes in the assessed value of property could result in a higher or lower tax bill, Price said. If a property owner is displeased with value of the property, they can appeal or challenge the assessment.

Reducing costs

On April 24, the city said it must reduce or delay its spending due to the pandemic.

The city recommended cutting from the budget during that April meeting, but made further recommendations Tuesday, which were approved.

Some of those amendments to save money include deferring the purchase of public safety vehicles for six months, eliminating proposed pay raises such as a 2.25-percent general wage increase, replacing cash funding with financing for some capital projects, and canceling and delaying some other capital projects.

By itself, the elimination of pay raises saves the city $4.49 million.

Deferring the purchase of public safety vehicles will save $2.58 million, according to city documents.

Other reductions in the budget include:

General fund expenditures: $19,582,900

City transfers to schools (reduction in school budget): $11,630,000

Expenditures, non-general fund accounts: $12,232,486

Transfers to capital projects (stormwater): $675,000

Issuance of debt to fund capital projects (diverts cash to operations): $6,224,000

Delay in two capital projects and reduction in transfers to capital fund: $400,000

Cancellation of joint stadium project : $750,000

: $750,000 Reduction in ending fund balances compared to the proposed budget: $5,994,000

The city predicts general property taxes will decline 3 percent, by $11.2 million, from $359.6 million to $348.4 million.

“However, we expect some taxpayers, having lost their jobs, will have difficulty paying their personal property taxes. Accordingly, we estimate that personal property and delinquent tax payments will be 7.5% below the original estimates,” the city said.

Other local taxes such as consumer and business taxes — which are mostly based on economic activity — will decline by about $17.3 million or 12.4 percent.

The city estimates project revenue for public utilities will fall by $848,733, or 1.1 percent, because of business closings and lower interest rates on cash reserves. Revenue collections are projected to delined by another $1.54 million, or 1.5 percent.

Technical corrections and other amendments to the budget will be presented to City Council for action before the July 1 budget cycle begins. Amendments for education funding from federal and state sources have not yet been received by the city as of Tuesday. Those are anticipated to be forwarded to City Council for consideration in June.

Rainy day fund

While there is an designated fund balance, also sometimes known as a “rainy day fund,” Price doesn’t recommend using it to compensate for reduced income during the coronavirus.

Price said the fund should only be dipped into for a one-time purpose, and so far, the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t met the criteria to touch that pool of money.

He said the city was able to tie up the budget for fiscal year 2020 without using that fund.

“It’s always an option,” Price said. “We’re probably not there yet. We’re continuing to monitor it.”

