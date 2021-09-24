Chesapeake City Council approves CBD processing facility in Greenbrier area

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A CBD (cannabidiol) processing facility in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake is one step closer to coming to fruition.

Chesapeake City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the proposal by W. Travis Chick and Peter Mantz to grant a conditional use permit for the facility on a .5-acre parcel on South Park Court.

The facility will be housed in an existing building in the industrial park, according to agenda documents.

Documents say the facility would receive processed CBD oil and then use it to manufacture products such as balms, ointments, and edibles which would be delivered to other locations for retail sale to the public.

No retail products would be sold at the location.

CBD products are regulated by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and a license is required to run that type of business.

The facility’s two owners and two other employees will work there.