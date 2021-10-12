Chesapeake City Council agrees to lease space in shopping center for youth outreach center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — “Nothing for teens to do” is often cited as a reason behind youth violence.

On Tuesday night, Chesapeake officials decided renting space in a shopping center could be a measure to help counteract that issue.

During a meeting Tuesday night, Chesapeake City Council agreed to lease a section of the Ahoy Acres Shopping Center off Victory Boulevard for the future CARES Resource Outreach Center.

This would be a home base for community groups to provide students and other youth with something to do when they aren’t in class.

Rent will be $1,000 a month plus utilities for the two-year lease in the 1,200-square-foot space. The lease begins Oct. 15.

The city hopes this will be temporary until a more permanent home for long-term use is found.

Chesapeake agenda documents said the space can be used by churches, the private sector, and Chesapeake city departments such as Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Libraries, Human Services, Chesapeake Integrated Behavioral Healthcare, Public Works and Public Safety.

