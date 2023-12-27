CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A church in Chesapeake is looking to help people in need across the globe and has been collecting shoes to donate, and while they’re well on their way to their goal, they need a bit more Christmas magic to help them get there.

Kenneth Moore Sr. was about to donate 25 pairs of shoes to CHKD, but then saw WAVY 10’s story on the shoe drive at Alpha and Omega Baptist Fellowship in Chesapeake and decided to switch course. He told 10 On Your Side’s Ashley Knight that he was brought up in a home that taught the virtues of giving.

“On the end, you’ll be blessed yourself just by giving and helping somebody who has a greater need than yourself,” Moore said.

Twenty-five pairs go in each bag. Three weeks ago, they had only four bags full, with a goal of 90 bags ahead of them. Today, they have 45 bags, with more shoes waiting to be processed. They’ll be sent to countries like Haiti and Guatemala.

“I wish I could see their faces when they receive these shoes,” said drive organizer Candace Mabry. “I really wish I could be there.”

When the church is closed, donations can be dropped in the blue bins set up in the parking lot.

Gene Sayre knows what a welcome sight the shoes he donated will be. As a Navy veteran, he’s seen extreme poverty first-hand.

“Like in Pakistan, I saw a guy with just a pair of shorts on and a box to sit under, a cardboard box, to stay out of the heat,” Sayre said. “I’ve seen people that live in places where they knew the floods, the typhoons would destroy them, people are going to die. But they built right back because they have nothing else.”

And for Mabry, it’s also about helping those who donate.

“It’s not just about the shoes, you know,” Mabry said. “It’s about helping people along and witnessing to people. You know, we’ve been able to witness to people while collecting shoes. I’ve been encouraged by people and people have encouraged me.”