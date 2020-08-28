Chesapeake church to hold 2nd annual gas and school supply giveaway Friday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake church congregation is participating in its second annual gas and school supply giveaway Friday evening.

The event is open to the public and is first come, first serve.

The Mount Western Branch is partnering with Royal Farms for the event.

Details

When: Friday, August 28

Time: 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Location: Royal Farms, 3026 Churchland Boulevard, Chesapeake

Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Wendy’s have also sponsored the event and will be giving away gift cards and more Friday.

