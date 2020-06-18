Chesapeake church opens doors to police, residents for panel discussion

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake church opened its doors Wednesday night not only to welcome its congregation, but police officers from the second precinct.

The Chesapeake Christian Center hosted a panel discussion featuring police and the commonwealth’s attorney. They discussed topics on policing like training, traffic stops, arresting suspects, the criminal justice system, and community interaction.

Audience members, had the opportunity to ask questions. Capt. John Landfair said he anticipated tough questions, but he and his department want to remain open to the community to reach an understanding with residents.

Landfair said his goal was “to be transparent and open as we possibly can in an effort to rebuild that trust and relationship that we worked really hard to build over the last 20 years.”

“What is there role as far as the community, the police, and their responsibilities and the oversight that they should provide,” said James Davis, the pastor of Chesapeake Christian Center.

Chesapeake Police and Chesapeake Christian center are currently planning a second one of these events.

Latest Posts: