Chesapeake church makes Christmas dreams come true for young family

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Even with holding down a couple jobs, it’s tough for some parents to get the gifts their children deserve.

Sometimes, just telling the story to someone else can make dreams come true.

With the holidays slowly fading in the rear view mirror, and before 2020 starts up, there’s one more Christmas story that needs to be told.

The story begins with Meagan and Jonathan Kashner.

“I work two jobs, and he works as well, but he has been having some health issues, so Christmas was a struggle,” Meagan Kashner said, referring to her husband.

With bills to pay, the hope of giving the Kashner’s three small children, Jak, Hailee and Kaylynn, a memorable Christmas seemed like a long shot for the family.

It was a long shot — until they took a trip a a local church.

“The church has a food pantry every morning open to the 23323 [zip code] area, and she was up here in the fall, and there was just something about her,” said Lisa Chappell, of Deep Creek United Methodist Church. “And just talking with her, and talking about her children, I just knew that we could help.”

And help, they did.

“It made me cry….It made my heart feel very blessed that we could do that for her,” Chappell said.

The couple’s daughters enjoyed their gifts as well, although Jak was the most excited about his Mickey Mouse Clubhouse playset, which he was still enjoying Friday.

“I’ve never had anything like that happen to me, and I wasn’t expecting it, so it was really nice that she recognized that we needed help,” Meagan Kashner said.

Between the Salvation Army and Meagan Kashner’s work, Christmas was a success for the young family.

“It’s the best feeling ever and anyone that has children or grandchildren, you know that Christmas is for the children, and that’s our number one goal, is for the children to be happy,” Chappell said.