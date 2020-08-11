Chesapeake chosen as one of the best cities in the country for newly remote workers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake has been chosen as one of the best cities in the U.S. for newly remote workers, Number 11 to be in fact.

According to the site FinanceBuzz, with a recent survey of more than one-quarter of Americans considering a move because of COVID-19, more workers are exploring the option of working remotely.

So they dug deep and compiled the best cities for remote workers.

Kansas City, Missouri topped the list, however, one Hampton Roads city, Chesapeake, was able to make the list at Number 11 out of 25 cities overall.

FinanceBuzz based their research on a couple factors which include:

Cost of living (40%)

Wi-Fi speed (20%)

Delivery options (10%)

Parks per capita (10%)

Proximity to a major airport (10%)

Affordable three-plus-bedroom homes on the market (10%)

The site praised Chesapeake for having great options for anyone who loves the outdoors with “more than 22 miles of waterways in the city and plenty of parks and trails where you can enjoy activities like kayaking and zip-lining.”

